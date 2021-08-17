IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Tawila, North Darfur Update 1: 17 August 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence between Arab Nomads and the Zagawah tribe in Tawila locality, North Darfur between 31 July 2021 and 1 August 2021 over the issue of land ownership. The first EET update estimates a total number of 8,271 individuals (1,804 households) currently seeking shelter in Dali IDP camp in Tawila, North Darfur (75%) and Shagra C in Al Fasher, North Darfur (25%). The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Galab (75%) and Kolgi (2%) in Tawila locality as well as Hilat Batnoo (7%), Um Hashab (5%), Kowaim (4%), Dargi (3%), Haskanita (3%), and Shag Alnil (1%) villages across Al Fasher, North Darfur. DTM Sudan has received reports that the IDP caseload has been displaced more widely and will be expanding its operations more broadly across the locality to provide greater estimates in future updates.

Field teams indicate that there are three reported deaths and four individuals are reported to be injured. Field teams also indicate that 30 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 1,128 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Health (Medical Needs), and Nutrition.