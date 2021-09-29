IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Sunut and An Nuhud, West Kordofan Update 2: 29 September 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence on 28 July 2021 between the Misseriya and Arab Hamar tribes in Al Sheiab village in As Sunut locality, West Kordofan over land ownership. For more information please see Update 1 (As Sunt and An Nuhud Update 001). The second EET update estimates a total number of 1,502 individuals (235 households) currently seeking shelter in Jodat Allah (16%), Dandna Mohamed Maki (16%), Zengila Altaon (13%), Dandna Farah (7%), Um Kamplaya (6%), Dandna Almaki (4%) in Al Idia locality; as well as in Hameraink (15%) and Almhafora (3%) in As Sunut locality; and in Om Jegro Alardiba (12%), Althani South (3%) and Alroba 3 North (2%) in Abu Zabad locality. All individuals who had previously been residing in Almhafora secondary school for girls have returned to their places of origin.

Field teams indicate that there are no reported deaths, and eight individuals are reported to be injured. There have been 14 individuals that report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 265 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, and consistent with the previous update, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Non-Food Items, and Food.