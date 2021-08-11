IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Sunut and An Nuhud, West Kordofan Update 1: 11 August 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence on 28 July 2021 between the Misseriya and Arab Hamar tribes in As Sunut locality, West Kordofan over the issue of land ownership. The first EET update estimates a total number of 1,577 individuals (261 households) currently seeking shelter in Almhafora (34%) and Hameraink (18%) in As Sunut locality, West Kordofan; Jodat Allah (15%), Zengila Altaon (6%), Um Kamplaya (5%), and Um Darota Alfaid (4%) in Al Idia locality, West Kordofan; as well as Om Jegro Alardiba (12%), Althani South (3%), and Alroba 3 North (3%) in Abu Zabad locality, West Kordofan.

Field teams indicate that there are no reported deaths and eight individuals are reported to be injured. Field teams also indicate that 19 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 227 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Non-Food Items, and Food.