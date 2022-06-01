IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Sunut (Al Mamsoka), West Kordofan Update 1: 1 June 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence between Hamar and Mosabaat tribes on 21 May 2022 in Al Mamsoka village in As Sunut locality, West Kordofan.

The violence followed the theft of livestock belonging to the Hamar by members of the Mosabaat in Um Risoum village on 19 May 2022. Clashes between the two sides continued until 22 May 2022. On 24 May 2022, further clashes between the two tribes erupted in Abdundolk Mosabaat village in An Nuhud locality, West Kordofan, when members of the Hamar tribe attacked residents of Abdundolk village in connection to the previous dispute in As Sunut locality.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 3,024 individuals (482 households) currently seeking shelter in Al Ldia (33%), As Sunut (25%), Al Khiwai (15%), An Nuhud (13%), Abu Zabad (8%), and Ghubaish (6%) localities, West Kordofan. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Dandana Alta’on village (5%), Al Idia locality, and Hillat Saeed Shahit (31%),

Um Kiredim (27%), Eisheshat (13%), Silie’ Algzal (12%), Shaq Alkao’ok (8%), Zanarat Aldamira (3%), and Um Tibsa (1%) villages in As Sunut locality, West Kordofan.

DTM field teams have confirmed that at least 14 individuals were killed with a further 5 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 35 individuals report lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 262 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 454 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Food, and Health (Medical Needs).