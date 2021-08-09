Sudan

IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking Summary Ag Geneina Conflict 2021

DTM Sudan activated its Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Masalit and Arab tribes in the Krinding area of Ag Geneina town, West Darfur. Clashes erupted on 16 January 2021, following a violent armed assault, which then escalated on 3 April in the Hai El Jabal area Ag Geneina, West Darfur. Following the publication of the 20th EET update, this information product has been designed to help provide a summary of displacement trends captured by DTM teams in Ag Geneina from 20 January to 18 July 2021.

