IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Sinkat (Baramyo), Red Sea, Update 1: 24 November 2022

As a subcomponent of the Mobility Tracking methodology (Round Four), the Emergency Event Tracking (EET) tool is deployed to track sudden displacement, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding in Baramyo village in Sinkat locality, Red Sea state on 16 November 2022. The first EET update estimates that a total number of 550 individuals (110 households) are currently displaced to gathering sites in Baramyo village in Sinkat locality, Red Sea state. The IDP caseload (100%) was originally displaced from the same village.

DTM field teams have confirmed that no individuals were killed or injured. There are at least 110 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 213 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 733 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Non-Food Items, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).