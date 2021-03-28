IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Sharg Aj Jabal, South Darfur Update 2: 28 March 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams initially activated EET in October 2020 to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by ongoing conict between rebel factions of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA-AW) in Sharg Aj Jabal (East Jabal Marrah), South Darfur. Tensions rst escalated following the non-signature of the SLA-AW to the latest peace agreement in Juba, South Sudan, on 3 October 2020. For more information, please see EET_Sharg Aj Jabal, South Darfur_001.

Subsequently, inter-communal conict between Fur and Arab tribes erupted on 24 January 2021 across numerous Fur villages located in Sharg Aj Jabal, causing many households to ee the area into North Darfur. On 25 January, armed attacks in the villages of Faluja, Kebe, Rugla and Mara resulted in largescale displacement towards the mountainous regions of Sharg Aj Jabal (inaccessible at the time).

On 17 March 2021, DTM teams gained access to aected populations previously inaccessible due to the security situation. The second EET update captures a total number of 35,242 individuals (7,056 households) seeking shelter in host community accommodation and gathering in open areas across Keila, Kidingeer, Mershing and Otash internally displaced person (IDP) camps, as well as Leiba and Deribat village. Since the rst EET, there has been an increase of 30,712 individuals (almost 700%) with newly displaced households arriving from the mountainous regions of Sharg Aj Jabal and numerous villages nearby. An additional caseload of 111 IDP individuals have since arrived in Otash IDP camp, displaced from Rakona village. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 2,688 individuals (8% of the captured caseload) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. There have been no reported deaths, injuries or personal belongings and livestock lost since the previous update.