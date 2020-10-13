IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Sharg Aj Jabal, South Darfur Update 1: 13 October 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by ongoing conflict between rebel factions of the Sudan Liberation Army – Abdel Wahid (SLA-AW) in Sharg Aj Jabal, South Darfur. Tensions escalated in recent days following the non-signature of the SLA-AW to the latest peace agreement in Juba, South Sudan, on 3 October 2020. The first EET update estimates a total number of 4,530 individuals (906 households) having been displaced from Doua in Sharg Aj Jabal locality and currently dispersed across IDP Camps in Keila, Kindingeer, Mershing and Otash. All IDP households are seeking shelter in host community accommodation. At least 523 individuals (12% of the IDP caseload) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. The majority of the IDPs' personal belongings and livestock were reportedly lost during the conflict. DTM teams indicate the frequent arrival of new IDPs to Keila, Kindingeer, Mershing and Otash due to the locations' proximity to the conflict area.