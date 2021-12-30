IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Saraf Omra (Kalkoul), North Darfur Update 1: 29 December 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated its EET tool to monitor the displacement of members of the Fur tribe residing in Kalkoul Village in Saraf Omra locality, North Darfur following a threat of force from an Arab tribe on 21 December 2021. The threat of force followed a dispute over property and a demand from the Arab tribe to pay a fee.

The first EET update estimates that a total number of 5,100 individuals (650 households) are currently seeking refuge in Saraf Omra Town (100%), in Saraf Omra locality, North Darfur. The entire IDP caseload (100%) was originally displaced from Kalkoul village in Sara Omra, North Darfur.

All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 565 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of further support and assistance were identified through DTM’s protection indicator. DTM teams report that no individuals have been killed and no individuals have sustained injuries, whilst at least 120 families report lost personal belongings, crops, and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload are Food, Non-Food Items, and Health (Medical Needs).