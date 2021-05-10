IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Salam, South Darfur Update 1: 10 May 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by violent clashes between an armed militia and the Fur tribe in As Salam locality, South Darfur. Clashes erupted on 23 April 2021 across multiple villages to the west of Nyala town, namely, Gussa Jammat, Mansoura, Sersera, Bilili, Miro Kabar, Habanyia and Dambo Dambo. Most of these villages have been burned down. The affected population have fled to Kalma IDP camp, where they were previously displaced during last year’s rainy season. With the suspension of humanitarian operations due to security concerns until 2 May, DTM teams visited Kalma IDP camp as soon as the situation allowed to gather initial data and produce this first update.

The first update estimates a total number of 625 individuals (125 households) displaced in Kalma IDP camp in Beliel locality and seeking shelter with the host community. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. Reports indicate that five individuals have been killed and three sustained injuries, whilst all displaced households have lost personal belongings and livestock. At least 52 individuals (8%) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are food, emergency shelter and non-food items.