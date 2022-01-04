IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: As Salam Ar Rawat (Al-Meganis), White Nile Update 1: 4 January 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

On 26 December 2021, DTM teams activated its EET tool to monitor the displacement from inter-communal clashes involving the South Sudanese Sholuk and Nuer affected residents in Almeganis in As Salam/Ar Rawat locality along the border of White Nile state and South Sudan.

The first EET update estimates that a total number of 280 individuals (56 households) are currently seeking refuge in Hilat Sholok (100%), in At Tadamon, South Kordofan. The entire IDP caseload (100%) was originally displaced from Al Meganis in As Salam Ar Rawat locality,

White Nile State. Field teams indicate that the IDP caseload has been displaced more widely. This may be reflected in future EET updates.

All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 20 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of further support and assistance were identified through DTM’s protection indicator. DTM teams report that two individuals have been killed and two individuals have sustained injuries, whilst no families report lost personal belongings, crops, and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter, and Non-Food Items.