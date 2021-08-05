IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Reifi Shamal Ad Delta, Kassala Update 1 (5 August 2021)

Event Overview

585 IDP individuals

117 IDP households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the situation of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding in Reifi Shamal Ad Delta locality, Kassala on 24 July 2021. The First EET update estimates a total number of 585 individuals (117 households) were affected in Msaga 16 (25%) and Msaga 17 (75%) in Mitateb village in Reifi Shamal Ad Delta, Kassala. All affected individuals have had their houses completely destroyed. During the day, 145 individuals (25%) shelter in the local school and in the evening return to temporary shelters made from local materials, 440 individuals (75%) stay with relatives in the area. Field teams indicate that there has been no reported displacement. There have been no reported deaths or injuries, and no individuals have reported lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 305 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are emergency shelter, food, and non-food items.