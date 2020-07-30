IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Nyala Janoub, South Darfur, Update 1: 30 July 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round one), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by heavy rainfall and ooding in Nyala Janoub locality, South Darfur, on 16 - 20 July 2020. The rst EET update estimates a total of 792 individuals (131 households) displaced from their homes in Mussia IDP camp and 291 individuals (48 households) displaced from their homes in Dereig IDP camp. At present, displaced households are seeking refuge and shelter in open areas of Mussia and Dereig gathering sites, their homes partially damaged by the rains. Field teams indicate that most homes had been built from mud and other materials found in the area, increasing the risk of collapse during heavy rains. At least 43 individuals (5%) in Mussia and 12 individuals (4%) in Dereig report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identied in both areas are non-food items, emergency shelters and healthcare.