IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Majdoub, North Darfur Update 1: 16 March 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by a fire that broke out in Majdoub (Al Fasher locality), North Darfur, on 13 March 2021, resulting in the destruction of homes and personal belongings.

The first update estimates a total number of 176 individuals (25 households) gathering in open areas, their houses having been burnt down. Field teams indicate the extensive resulting economic damage. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 26 individuals of the captured caseload have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. There have been no reported deaths or injuries, however, all 176 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings, livestock, and other goods. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are non-food items, emergency shelter and WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene). The area remains accessible to all humanitarian actors.