IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Kereneik (Guweighina), West Darfur Update 27: 14 April 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

On 2 April 2022, inter-communal clashes between the Oro and Al-Tamah tribes clashes in Guweighina village, in Kereneik locality, West Darfur after an incident of property theft. Inter-communal violence escalated on 7 April 2022, where field teams report that several villages in the area were burnt down. Field teams indicate that clashes remain ongoing, with the IDP caseload expected to increase as humanitarian actors are more able to gain access to affected areas.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 1,810 IDPs (362 households) currently seeking shelter in Azerni village (100%) in Kereneik, West Darfur. This IDP caseload was originally displaced from Gankoog (25%), Gargoor (17%), Lowi (16%), Jadeedah (14%), Hajleejdah (12%), Helat Goz (11%), Kerker (5%) vilages in Kereneik, West Darfur.

Field teams indicate that no individuals were killed, no individuals were injured, and no individuals reported lost goods, cattle and/or livestock from among the current displaced caseload. Field teams indicate that this is likely to change as they gain greater exposure to the affected population. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 326 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 272 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene), Food, and Emergency Shelter.