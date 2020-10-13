IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Kas IDP Camp, South Darfur Update 1: 13 October 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the situation of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding in Kas IDP camp in Kas locality, South Darfur, throughout the 2020 rainy season. Flooding has caused widespread destruction of homes in the valley, exacerbated by the poor drainage systems and with many houses made from mud. The first EET update estimates a total of 2,360 individuals (472 households) affected, of which 36 per cent have been displaced and are seeking shelter with the host community due to the destruction of their homes. Approximately four individuals report their household goods and/or livestock to be lost. At least 275 individuals (12%) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are emergency shelter, non-food items and health (medical needs).