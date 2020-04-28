IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Kalma Camp, South Darfur Update 1: 23 April 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, and provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a needs basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals afected by the clashes in Dwana and Hejaar villages in Beliel locality, South Darfur between the local community and nomads on 9 March 2020. Afected individuals were displaced to Kalma IDP camp in South Darfur. This frst EET update estimates a total number of 1,793 individuals (300 households) situated in Kalma Camp, from which 1,279 arrived from Hejaar and 514 from Dawana. Reports from the feld indicate that one house was burned down, 55 goats were looted and three donkey carts were burned following the clashes.