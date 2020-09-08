IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Kalma Camp, South Darfur Update 1: 8 September 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round one), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the situation of individuals affected by heavy rains and cash flooding in Kalma IDP camp in Belail locality, South Darfur, on 22 August 2020. The first EET update estimates a total of 24,931 individuals (4,182 households) affected, of which 965 individuals (193 households) are currently displaced in sectors two, three and eight of the camp. Approximately 30 individuals have died and 12 individuals report their household goods and/or livestock to be lost. At least 2,166 individuals (9%) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are non-food items, emergency shelter and waste management