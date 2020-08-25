IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Kabkabiya, North Darfur, Update 1: 24 August 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round one), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the situation of individuals affected by heavy rainfall and flooding in Kabkabiya locality, North Darfur on 10-12 August 2020. The first EET estimates a total of 87,028 flood affected individuals (16,899 households) situated across 34 locations in Kabkabiya. Field teams indicate that the majority of the affected caseload remained in their own homes. An estimated 562 affected households are seeking refuge outside of their homes, the majority of which (81%) are located in schools or other public buildings.