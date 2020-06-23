IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Jebel Moon, West Darfur Update 1: 23 June 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by the inter-communal violence stemming from land disputes between nomads and returnee villages on 23 May and 4 June 2020 in Jebel Moon locality, West Darfur. The first EET update estimates a total number of 1,231 individuals (300 households) situated across six sites of displacement in Jebel Moon locality, having arrived from three locations of origin.

The majority of the IDP caseload is situated in Selia (485), followed by Korkro (438), Um Rekina (204), Hijilija (47),

Arosharow (39) and Beyot Arbaa (18). Field reports indicate food, shelter and security as the priority needs for aected and displaced populations.