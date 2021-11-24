IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Jebel Moon, West Darfur Update 2: 24 November 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes between Arab nomads and farmers from the Misseriya tribe in Jebel Moon locality, West Darfur on 9 October 2021 over an issue of land accessibility. For more information, please see EET Jebel Moon, West Darfur (Update 001). Field teams report that all individuals displaced from update one later returned to their locations of origin. On 20 November 2021, inter-communal clashes escalated further between the two groups in Khazan-kujuk village, Jebel Moon locality. The second EET update estimates that a total number of 9,800 individuals (1,960 households) have been displaced to Jebel Moon town (29%), Selea village (19%), Saraf Omra in North Darfur (13%), settlements around Hijleahjah village (20%), and across the border to Chad (19%). The IDP caseload was originally displaced from villages across Jebel Moon locality. Villages affected include Gosmino, Ammarjardeed, Hashaba, Hijleahjah, Kuru kuru and Dar Marra, among others. Many of these villages were burnt down as a result of the clashes. Considering the volatile security conditions in the area, please note that figures provided in this Update serve as preliminary estimates of the situation. Further verification from the field teams is expected shortly.

DTM teams also recaptured, through its Losses and Casualties indicator, an estimate of five individuals killed and six having sustained injuries, whilst at least 5,380 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock throughout the conflict. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs for the displaced caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter, and Non-Food-Items (NFIs).

At least 1,474 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of further support and assistance were identified through DTM’s protection indicator. Lactating and pregnant women made up 30% and 14% respectively, followed by female-headed households (14%), malnourished individuals (11%), physically disabled (8.3%), single parents (8.3%), mental illnesses (7.7%), chronic illnesses (2.2%), elders providing care to their households (1.6%), unaccompanied elders (1.1%), missing family members (0.9%) and unaccompanied minors (0.9%).

Data on return intention, demographics, protection indicators and priority needs are subject to further verification through registration activities. Displacement figures collected through this activity are further refined with each data collection round to reduce any discrepancies that may result from the miscorrelation of the EET methodology and that of DTM registration activities linked to direct humanitarian assistance.