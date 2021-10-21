IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Jebel Moon, West Darfur Update 1: 20 October 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Two), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

609 IDP individuals

203 IDP households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal clashes between farmers and nomads in Jebel Moon locality, West Darfur on 9 October 2021 over an issue of land accessibility. The first EET update estimates a total number of 609 individuals (203 households) currently seeking shelter in Selea village, West Darfur. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Khomi (67%) and Dalibaih (33%) villages in Jebel Moon, West Darfur.

Field teams indicate that there are no reported deaths or injuries. Field teams also indicate that four individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All affected individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 170 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Non-Food Items, Health Medical Needs, and Nutrition.