IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Jabal Marrah, Central Darfur Update 1: 8 July 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

2,532 IDP Individuals

608 IDP Households

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by the violent clashes that erupted between the Mubarak Alduk and Salih Borsa factions of the SLA/AW in Wegi village, Central Darfur on 11 June 2020. Aected populations were displaced to Togo village, Golo locality in Jabal Marrah. The rst EET update estimates a total number of 2,532 individuals (608 households) situated across Togo village, having arrived from 7 locations of origin.