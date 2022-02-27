IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Gereida, South Darfur Update 1: 27 February 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Three), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET on 23 February 2022, to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by a fire breakout in Gereida IDP camp (Al Abiat sector) in Gereida locality, South Darfur. The first EET update estimates a total number of 530 individuals (76 households) were displaced from Al Abiat sector and currently seeking shelter in Al-Razy school in the Gereida IDP camp.

DTM field teams report there are no casualties, nor injuries. A total of 76 people report lost goods/livestock and cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 60 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Non-Food Items and Food.