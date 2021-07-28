IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Gereida, South Darfur Update 1: 28 July 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Inter-communal conflict erupted between the Maslite and Falata tribes in Gereida, South Darfur on 14th and 15th July 2021.The first EET update estimates a total number of 1,632 individuals (248 households) are currently seeking shelter in Gereida camp, South Darfur. All IDPs were displaced from Habboba village in South Darfur. Field teams indicate that three individuals were killed, two individuals were injured, and 248 individuals report lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock.

All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 58 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are emergency shelter, non-food items, and food.