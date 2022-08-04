IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Foro Baranga (Foro Baranga Town), West Darfur Update 1: 4 August 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding on 29 July 2022 across Foro Baranga locality, West Darfur. The first EET update estimates that a total 2,170 individuals (434 households) have been displaced to locations in and around Foro Baranga Town (100%). The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Hai Al Tadamon (36%), Hai El Salam (31%), Hai Al Zohoor (21%), and Hai Alkefah (12%), across Foro Baranga locality, West Darfur. DTM field teams have confirmed that no individuals were killed, no individuals were injured, and there were no reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 527 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 326 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Food, and Health (Medical Needs).