IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: El Tina, North Darfur Update 1: 1-3 March 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by the intra-communal conict in Tina, Chad. On 13 and 14 February, ghting ensued between sub-groups of the Zaghawa tribe in Duguba, Iriba and Tina Town Eastern Chad resulting in displacement to the bordering locality of El Tina, North Darfur. The conict was reportedly triggered by social media backlash to the demand for equal rights by a vulnerable minority group known as the Hadaheed (blacksmiths). The rst EET update estimates a total number of 5,495 displaced individuals (896 households) situated across Alhela Aljadida site in El Tina Town, North Darfur – having arrived from 28 locations of origin in the states of Wadi Fira and Ennedi Ouest .