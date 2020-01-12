IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: El Geneina, West Darfur Update 1: 12 January 2020

Event Overview

Since 22 December 2019, inter-communal tensions between Massalit and Arab tribesmen in and around El Geneina, West Darfur, has fueled conflict - resulting in the death of 54 and injury of 60 people. Violent clashes led to the further displacement of persons from three internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, namely Al Sultan, Krinding 1 and Krinding 2.

DTM teams activated EET across 29 locations/gathering points (predominantly schools) for IDPs in El Geneina – estimating 46,377 displaced individuals (9,463 households) affected by the violence. Out of this total caseload, 40 family members are known to be missing, as well as 70 children remaining separated from their parents. Due to the conflict that erupted in Al Sultan, Krinding 1 and Krinding 2 camps, at least two blocks and 2,303 homes have been burnt down – a further 801 houses looted.