IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: El Geneina, West Darfur Update 8: 31 March 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by the inter-communal violence in West Darfur – for more information see previous EET reports 1 – 7 here. The eighth EET update estimates a total number of 23,800 individuals (5,183 households) situated across 35 sites of displacement in El Geneina, having arrived from 11 locations of origin. These updated figures reflect a decrease of 4,195 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the area since the previous EET update on 19 March 2020, and the sites of Ustaz Al Said Houase and Al Thora Mosque no longer hosting IDPs. Reports from the field indicate that IDPs with unaffected houses are continuing to return to their locations of origin.