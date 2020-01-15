IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: El Geneina, West Darfur Update 2: 15 January 2020

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by the inter-communal violence in El Geneina – for more information see EET_El Geneina 1. Across 37 sites, the second EET update estimates a total number of 48,870 displaced individuals (9,820 households) present. Internally displaced persons (IDPs) arrived from eight dierent locations of origin within El Geneina, West Darfur.