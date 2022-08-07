IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ed Al Fursan (Um Zeifa village), South Darfur Update 1: 7 August 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding in and around Um Zeifa village in Ed Al Fursan locality, South Darfur on 1 August 2022.

The first EET update estimates that a total 4,985 individuals (731 households) have been displaced from locations in Korojero (66%) and Um Zeifa (34%) villages in Ed Al Fursan, South Darfur. Field teams indicate that all affected houses in Korojero village were partially destroyed, with the IDP caseload being sheltered in a school in the village. In Um Zeifa village, all affected houses were completely destroyed, with the IDP caseload seeking shelter open area informal settlements in the area around the village.

DTM field teams have confirmed that no individuals were killed, no individuals were injured, and 731 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 230 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 748 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Non-Food Items, and Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).