IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Tawila, North Darfur - Update 2: 22 February 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Fur and Arab tribes in Sharg Aj Jabal (East Jabal Marrah) and Tawila localities since 24 January 2021. The second update estimates a total number of 12,850 individuals (2,700 households) seeking shelter in Katur village, having been displaced from Faluja (53%), Touwa Shalal and Kabiri (33%), and Dobo Umda (14%). Since the first EET, there has been a 41 per cent increase in the captured number of individuals displaced, in addition to 23 households returning to Dobo Umda. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 872 individuals out of the captured caseload have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support, meanwhile 27 unaccompanied minors were reunited with their families since the previous update. With no new losses indicated, reports indicate that six individuals have been killed and eight sustained injuries, whilst at least 800 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are food, non-food items and emergency shelter. Urgent humanitarian assistance is needed for the new arrivals.