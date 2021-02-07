IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Tawila, North Darfur - Update 1: 7 February 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Fur and Arab tribes in Sharg Aj Jabal (East Jabal Marrah) and Tawila localities. Violent clashes erupted on 24 January 2021 across numerous Fur villages located in Sharg Aj Jabal, causing many households to flee the area into North Darfur. Tensions then escalated on 27 January when an armed attack was launched at a local water-source in Dobo Umda village in Tawila (North Darfur), where multiple households from Sharg Aj Jabal were seeking shelter. These newly displaced households, as well as the residing returnee community in Dobo Umda, were impacted by the attack, resulting in secondary displacement to the nearby village of Katur. Displaced households have also arrived in Katur from related-clashes in Touwa Shalal and Kabiri villages.

The first update estimates a total number of 9,100 individuals (1,850 households) displaced across Katur village and seeking shelter in schools or other public buildings, as well as gathering in open areas. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 875 individuals out of the captured caseload have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports indicate that six individuals have died and eight sustained injuries, whilst at least 800 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identified are food, non-food items and emergency shelter. Access remains limited as fleld teams report roads between Sharg Aj Jabal and El Fasher to be blocked, with the exception of humanitarian organizations granted access.