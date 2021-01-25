IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Gereida, South Darfur Update l: 25 January 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal confrict between Falata and Arab tribes in Gereida locality, South Darfur. Tensions erupted in and around Tuel village on 18 January 2021, following a violent assault that occurred the day prior. The governor of South Darfur has deployed military troops to contain the situation, which remains tense and unpredictable.

The first EET update monitors 19,312 individuals (3,305 households) out of a total estimated caseload of approximately 6,000 households (according to the Humanitarian Aid Commission) having been displaced from Tuel and Abu Lala villages in Gereida locality. Field teams report Abu Lala to be completely deserted. Displaced households are currently dispersed across Tuel, Dereige, Sirgaila and Tulus villages, and are seeking shelter in schools, with host communities as well as gathering in open areas. At least 255 individuals report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support.

Reports further indicate that 61 individuals have died and 56 sustained injuries, whilst at least 5,040 individuals have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs identied are non-food items, food and emergency shelter. DTM teams are working to track the remaining 2,695 households and provide best estimates on the entire displaced caseload