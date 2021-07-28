IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Gereida, South Darfur Update 7: 28 July 2021

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Falata and Arab tribes in Gereida locality, South Darfur. Tensions erupted in and around Tuel village on 18 January 2021, following a violent assault that occurred the day prior. Additional tensions erupted between Falata and Masalit tribes in Gereida town on 1 March, due to increasing disputes over a local water source. For more information, please see EET_Gereida, South Darfur_006.

The seventh EET update estimates a total number of 8,524 individuals (1,714 households) have been displaced across Gereida town (65%), and the villages of Dereige (11%), Otash (9%), Dagama (5%), Tweail (5%) and Tulus (4%) and Dika (1%). Since the sixth update, there has been a one per cent increase in the captured number of individuals displaced.

Field teams estimate that 71 individuals have been killed, 88 individuals have been injured, and 218 individuals have reported lost goods, cattle, and/or livestock. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. DTM teams identified at least 559 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Non-Food Items, Food, and Emergency Shelter.