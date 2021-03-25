IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Gereida, South Darfur Update 5: 25 March 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Falata and Arab tribes in Gereida locality, South Darfur. Tensions erupted in and around Tuel village on 18 January 2021, following a violent assault that occurred the day prior. Additional tensions erupted between Falata and Masalit tribes in Gereida town on 1 March, due to increasing disputes over a local water source.

The fifth EET update estimates a total number of 8,215 individuals (1,650 households) displaced across Otash, Tuel, Dereige, Tulus, Dika, Dagama and Gereida town. Since the fourth update, there has been a two per cent increase in the captured number of individuals displaced. Specifically, there has been an increase of 84 individuals (16 households) displaced in Dereige, Nyala North, having arrived from Tuel and Abu Lala villages due to the ongoing impact of the clashes in January. Furthermore, an additional caseload of 101 individuals (22 households) have arrived in Otash IDP camp, Nyala North, displaced from Gereida town due to the more recent clashes in March.

All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 523 individuals are reported to have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports still indicate 71 individuals of the total caseload have been killed and 88 sustained injuries, whilst at least 258 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs across the total caseload remain non-food items, food, and emergency shelter.