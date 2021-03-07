IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Gereida, South Darfur Update 4: 7 March 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Falata and Arab tribes in Gereida locality, South Darfur. Tensions erupted in and around Tuel village on 18 January 2021, following a violent assault that occurred the day prior. On 1 March 2021, inter-communal conflict erupted between Falata and Masalit tribes in Gereida town, due to increasing tensions over a local water source. Clashes in the Hai Aljazeera and Hai Alrahman areas of Gereida resulted in houses and infrastructure being burnt down.

The fourth EET update estimates a total number of 8,030 individuals (1,612 households) displaced across Tuel, Dereige, Tulus, Dika, Dagama and Gereida town. Since the third update, 8,808 individuals from the original caseload have now returned to their locations of origin due to security improvements. On the other hand, a new caseload of 5,527 individuals (1,148 households) have been displaced to the Hai Aljazeera, Hai Alrahman, Hai Al Shatei and Um Dawan Ban areas of Gereida, having previously sought shelter in a military base in Gereida town. At present, the new caseload is seeking shelter with host communities, in schools and other public buildings, as well as gathering in open areas – their homes burnt down during the 1 March clashes. All new arrivals are Sudanese nationals and at least 348 of these individuals (499 in total) have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports still indicate 71 individuals of the total caseload have been killed and 88 sustained injuries, whilst at least 258 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs across the total caseload remain non-food items, food, and emergency shelter.