IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Gereida, South Darfur Update 3: 8 February 2021

DTM teams activated Emergency Event Tracking (EET) to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between Falata and Arab tribes in Gereida locality, South Darfur. Tensions erupted in and around Tuel village on 18 January 2021, following a violent assault that occurred the day prior. The third update estimates a total number of 11,311 individuals (1,782 households) displaced across Tuel, Tulus, Dika and Dagama villages, as well as Dereige and Majouk in Nyala town. Since the second update, a new caseload of 1,815 individuals (267 households) arrived in the Majouk area of Nyala town on 5 February, having been displaced from Tuel village for almost three weeks. At present, the new caseload is gathering in open areas of Nyala town. All new arrivals are Sudanese nationals and at least 24 of these individuals (264 in total) have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. As reported in the previous update, 61 individuals (of the total caseload) were killed and 56 sustained injuries, whilst at least 1,468 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs in Nyala town (and across the total caseload) remain non-food items, food and emergency shelter.