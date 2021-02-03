IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Conflict in Gereida, South Darfur Update 2: 3 February 2021

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round One), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by inter-communal conict between Falata and Arab tribes in Gereida locality, South Darfur. Tensions erupted in and around Tuel village on 18 January 2021, following a violent assault that occurred the day prior. For more information, please see EET_Gereida, South Darfur_001.

The second update estimates a total number of 9,496 individuals (1,515 households) displaced across Tuel, Dereige, Tulus, Dika and Dagama villages, and seeking shelter in schools, with host communities as well as gathering in open areas (new caseloads have been identied in Dagama and Dika). Since the rst EET, there has been a 51 per cent decrease in the number of individuals displaced due to approximately 1,790 households having now returned to their locations of origin. All individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 240 individuals of the remaining caseload have additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support. Reports still indicate that 61 individuals have been killed and 56 sustained injuries, whilst at least 1,468 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have lost personal belongings and livestock. Based on a ranking scale, the three main priority needs remain non-food items, food and emergency shelter.