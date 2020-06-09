IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Beida, West Darfur Update 1: 2 June 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the afected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Zero), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the afected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals afected by inter-communal clashes between Arab and Masalit tribes throughout Beida locality, West Darfur on 16-17 May 2020. Afected individuals were displaced to Misterei in Beida locality and originated from Khair Wajed, Seraf Neltata and Terti. The frst EET update estimates a total number of 1,401 individuals (261 households) situated in Misterei. Reports from the feld indicate that several houses were burned as well as signifcant losses of livestock, the abduction of 26 persons and killing of two.