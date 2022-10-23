IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile, Update 7: 23 October 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across Blue Nile state. On 13 July 2022, inter-communal clashes erupted between members of the Hausa Tribe and the Hamaj and Barta tribes in Gabal Hamad and Village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state, following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe. Between 14 and 16 July 2022, inter-communal violence spread to several villages in Ar Rusayris locality.

Clashes renewed again on 1 September 2022 in Wad Al Mahi locality, following the voluntary return of displaced members of the Hausa tribe to their locations of origin in Blue Nile state. For more information, see Update 006.

From 13 October 2022, clashes erupted again in village 6 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile following a dispute over land ownership. In retaliation, Hausa tribesmen in village 4 burnt 40 houses (Gumuz and Hamaj) and attacked Funj tribesmen in village 3. Following the incident, field teams report that many residents of the nearby villages 1 and 2 were displaced to Ar Rusayris locality. Field teams report that this violence resulted members of the Hausa tribe being expelled from the area by members of Aj Jabalaween tribe. Many Hausa households were displaced from village 6 to village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state. Field teams also received reports that non-Hausa households from villages 1, 2, 3, 4, and 6 were displaced to Al Balqowa in Wad Al Mahi locality, and that Hamaj households were displaced from village 4 in Wad Al Mahi locality to Hai Al Medaneyeen in Ar Rusayris locality.

From 20 October 2022 onwards, Hausa attacked the remaining residents in village 2, while Funj retaliated by attacking houses in Hai Arkaweet in Ed Damazine. Conflict dynamics remain volatile across the affected localities – with security forces deployed. A 30-day state of emergency was implemented from 21 October 2022. The mobility of IDP caseloads continues to be high, with locations and figures of displacement subject to variation. Any changes will be reflected throughout future updates.

The seventh update estimates that there are currently 69,550 IDPs (10,564 households) displaced across Sennar (41.0%), Blue Nile (36.9%), White Nile (19.1%), Al-Jazirah (1.6%), Gedaref (1.1%), Red Sea (0.2%), and Khartoum (0.1%). The overall IDP caseload was originally displaced from Ar Rusayris (70%), Wad Al Mahi (22%), and Ed Damazine (8%) localities across Blue Nile state. Field teams indicate that IDPs within Blue Nile state are largely of Hausa origin, with a notable portion of the caseload being of Jabalaween, Fallatah, Berta, Hamaj, and Ragareeg origin. IDP caseload located in the remaining states are all of Hausa origin.

DTM field teams estimate that, in triangulation with other sources, at least 338 individuals were killed with a further 434 injuries sustained since data collection exercises began in July. A total of 8,063 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 10,510 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 10,401 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Consistent with the previous update, based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter, NonFood Items.