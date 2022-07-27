IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile, Update 4: 27 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across Blue Nile state. On 13 July 2022, inter-communal clashes erupted between members of the Hausa Tribe and the Hamaj and Barta tribes in Gabal Hamad and Village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state, following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe. Between 14 and 16 July 2022, inter-communal violence continued across several villages in Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state. For more information, please see EET Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile (Update 003).

The fourth EET update estimates that a total number of 25,610 individuals (4,241 households) are currently seeking shelter in Ed Damazine (29%), Geisan (11%), and Ar Rusayris (2%) localities in Blue Nile state, Abu Hujar (25%), As Suki (8%), Sinja (5%), and Ad Dinder (<1%) localities in Sennar state, Rabak locality (13%) and Ad Diwaim and Tandalti (<1%) localities in White Nile state, Medani Al Kubra locality (4%) in Al Jazirah state, and Jebel Awlia (2%) locality in Khartoum.

The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Ar Rusayris (66%), Ed Damazine (23%), and Wad Al Mahi (11%) localities in Blue Nile state. Field teams have highlighted that there continues to be high mobility among the IDP caseload, with sites of displacement likely to change in future updates. The increase in the captured IDP caseload can be largely attributed to the greater number of locations visited by field teams.

DTM field teams have confirmed, upon reverification, that at least 132 individuals were killed with a further 367 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 8,131 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 3,807 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 3,841 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload. Consistent with the previous update, and based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Health (Medical Needs), and Non-Food Items.