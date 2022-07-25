IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile, Update 3: 25 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across Blue Nile state. On 13 July 2022, inter-communal clashes erupted between members of the Hausa Tribe and the Hamaj and Barta tribes in Gabal Hamad and Village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state, following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe. Between 14 and 16 July 2022, inter-communal violence continued across several villages in Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state. For more information, please see EET Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile (Update 002). Clashes between the Hausa and Hamaj tribes erupted again on 20 July 2020 following an attempted robbery in Ganis in Al Rusayris locality, Blue Nile. Field teams indicate that these recent clashes did not directly contribute to additional displacement.

The third EET update estimates that a total number of 22,749 individuals (3,210 households) are currently seeking shelter in Ed Damazine (45%), Geisan (6%) and Ar Rusayris (4%) localities in Blue Nile state, as well as Abu Hujar (12%), As Suki (6%), Sinja (4%) and Ad Dinder (<1%) localities in Sennar state, Rabajk locality (20%) in White Nile state, in Medani Alkubra locality (2%) in Al Jazirah state and in Jebel Awlia locality (1%) in Khartoum state. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from locations across Ar Rusayris (47%), Ed Damazine (47%), and Wad Al Mahi (6%) localities across Blue Nile state.

The third EET update provides information covering a wider geographical area, as the data collection covered locations not previously accessed by field teams. As the mobility among the IDP caseload continues to be high across mentioned localities and the situation remains fluid, sites and figures of displacement are subject to change and may vary in the short period of time. This will be reflected throughout future updates.

DTM field teams have confirmed that at least 90 individuals were killed with a further 313 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 8,986 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 5,763 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 3,412 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, and the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Health (Medical Needs), and Non-Food Items.