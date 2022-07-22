IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile, Update 2: 22 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across Blue Nile state. On 13 July 2022, inter-communal clashes erupted between members of the Hausa Tribe and the Hamaj and Barta tribes in Gabal Hamad and Village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state, following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe.

Between 14 and 16 July 2022, inter-communal violence continued across several villages in Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state. For more information, please see EET Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile (Updte 001). Clashes between the Hausa and Hamaj tribes erupted again on 20 July 2020 following an attempted robbery in Ganis in Al Rusayris locality, Blue Nile. Field teams indicate that these recent clashes did not directly contribute to additional displacement.

The second EET update estimates that a total number of 16,738 individuals (2,592 households) are currently seeking shelter in Ed Damazine (69%), Geisan (8%), and Ar Rusayris (1%) localities in Blue Nile state, as well as Abu Hujar (12%), As Suki (5%), Sinja (5%), and Ad Dinder (<1%) localities in Sennar state.

The IDP caseload was originally displaced from locations across Ar Rusayris (55%), Ed Damazine (35%), and Wad Al Mahi (10%) localities across Blue Nile state. Field teams have highlighted that there continues to be high mobility among the IDP caseload, with sites of displacement likely to change in future updates. Field teams also indicate that there are unconfirmed reports of additional displaced caseloads seeking refuge in other states such as Al Jazirah,

Gedaref, and Khartoum – to be reported on in future updates.

DTM field teams have confirmed that at least 79 individuals were killed with a further 258 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 8,986 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 5,354 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 2,510 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Health (Medical Needs), and Non-Food Items.