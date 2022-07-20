IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Ar Rusayris, Blue Nile, South Darfur Update 1: 20 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed.

As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence across Blue Nile state. On 13 July 2022, inter-communal clashes erupted between members of the Hausa Tribe and the Hamaj and Barta tribes in Gabal Hamad and Village 7 in Wad Al Mahi locality, Blue Nile state, following the death of two individuals from the Hamaj tribe. Between 14 and 16 July 2022, inter-communal violence continued across several villages in Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 14,000 individuals (1,750 households) currently seeking shelter across three schools in Hai Al-Gishlaaq (100%) in Ed Damazine locality, Blue Nile. The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Ganis Sharig (83%) and Hai Al Louta (17%) in Ar Rusayris locality, Blue Nile state. Field teams have highlighted that there is high mobility among the IDP caseload, with sites of displacement likely to change as the situation continues to develop. Field teams also indicate that there are unconfirmed reports of Hausa IDPs seeking refuge with relatives across Blue Nile state, in the localities of Ar Rusayris and Geisan, as well as in other states such as Sennar, Al Jazirah, and Gedaref. Additionally, field teams are currently investigating reports of the displacement of other tribal communities across Blue Nile state, such as the Hamaj and Barta, to be reported in the following updates.

DTM field teams have confirmed, upon reverification, that at least 70 individuals were killed with a further, 251 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 200 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 4,433 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 2,100 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH), and Non-Food Items.