IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Meiram (Alseteeb), West Kordofan Update 1: 4 August 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by heavy rains and flooding on 30 July 2022 in Alseteeb village in Al Meiram locality, West Kordofan. The first EET update estimates that a total of 3,904 individuals (596 households) have been displaced to locations around Alseteeb village (100%). The IDP caseload was originally displaced from Hai Alnajuf (18%), Hai Alneelain A (17%), Hai Alneelain B (14%), Hai Alreean A (13%), Hai Alsalaam (12%), Hai Alreean B (11%), Hai Tayba (10%), and Hai Mkeen (5%) neighbourhoods in Alseteeb village.

DTM field teams have confirmed that no individuals were killed, and no individuals sustained injuries. An estimated total of 17 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 515 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 586 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload. Based on a ranking scale, the three top priority needs across the caseload are Food, Emergency Shelter, and Non-Food Items.