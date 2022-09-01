IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Manaqil, Al Jazirah Update 2: 31 AUGUST 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.
