IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Lagowa (Nabgaya Al Goz), West Kordofan, Update 1: 26 July 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the affected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the affected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM Sudan activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal conflict between the Dajo and Misseriya tribes in Nabgaya Al Goz village in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan. The conflict renewed on 21 June 2022 following a resource dispute taking place in early May. Field teams report that the displaced caseload arrived gradually in their current locations over the end of June and the first few weeks of July.

The first EET update estimates a total number of 3,728 IDPs (615 households) currently seeking shelter in the villages of Abu Ellkry (39%), Altbareeb (20%), Keilk Hai Alsalamt (7%) and Alkharasana (2%) in Keilak locality, West Kordofan and the villages of Nabagaya Algoz (9%), Garyat Aldar Alkabira (8%), Hai Alsaraf (6%), Hai Kargadi (4%), Hai Alamara A (2%), Hai Altadamon (2%) and Hai Algarbi (1%) in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan. The IDPs caseload was originally displaced from Gibny (39%) and Bardi (29%) villages in Keilak locality, Alamara B (14%), Shoof be Einak (9%), Alban Gadeed (8%) and Albataya (1%) villages in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan.

DTM teams have confirmed that at least 12 individuals were killed with a further 9 individuals sustaining injuries, and a total of 273 reported cases of lost goods, livestock and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 498 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 559 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload* .

Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Emergency Shelter, Health (Medical Needs), and Food.