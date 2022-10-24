IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Lagowa (Al Lagowa Town), West Kordofan, Update 1: 24 October 2022

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement, and quantify the aﬀected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round Four), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aﬀected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

EMERGENCY EVENT TRACKING

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals affected by inter-communal violence between the Misseriya and the Nuba tribes in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan on 10 October following a dispute over land ownership. Clashes erupted on the road between Gengaru village and Al Lagowa Town which resulted in four Misseriya individuals being killed and three being injured.

On 14 and 15 October 2022, violence spread to Al Lagowa Town in Al Lagowa locality, West Kordofan. Field teams reported the burning and looting of several houses in neighbourhoods across Al Lagowa Town, including Hai Alsarf, Hai Aldbkaya, Hai Alwehda, Hai Krgadi, and Hai Algarby. At that time, field teams reported that residents were displaced to Al Lagowa Army Base, Al Lagowa’s police station, and the girl’s primary school on the outskirts of the town. On 18 October 2022, members of the Nuba tribe attacked residents of Al Lagowa Town. Field teams report the use of heavy artillery, with local authorities relocating all displaced households within Al Lagowa Town from the police station and girl’s school to Al Lagowa’s army base. The army base sits at the outskirts of the town and was not subject to the bombardment. There were no additional reported deaths or injuries. Field teams indicate that there were no further incidents over the following days.

The first update estimates that there are currently 16,251 IDPs (2,604 households) displaced across Al Lagowa (84%) and Keilak localities (4%) in West Kordofan and Kadugli (7%) and Dilling (5%) localities in South Kordofan. Humanitarian access to several locations across Al Lagowa locality is heavily restricted given the volatile security situation. Field teams are currently preparing data collection exercises for an updated figure in the coming days, which is likely to reflect the presence of a larger IDP caseload. Field teams report that the displaced caseload in the villages immediately surrounding Al Lagowa Town is predominantly comprised of members from the Misseriya, Fallata, and Dajo tribes. Furthermore, field teams report that the displaced caseload in the mountainous regions approximately 10km East of Al Lagowa Town is predominantly comprised of members from the Nuba, Dago,

Tulshi, and Kmad tribes. The entire IDP caseload was originally displaced from Al Lagowa locality (100%), West Kordofan.

DTM field teams estimate that, in triangulation with other sources, at least 40 individuals were killed with a further 77 individuals sustained injuries since data collection procedures began. A total of 5,360 reported cases of lost goods, livestock, and/or cattle. All displaced individuals are Sudanese nationals. At least 2,114 cases of additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support were identified by key informants through DTM’s Protection indicator. Additionally, DTM Sudan estimates that there are approximately 2,438 persons with disabilities among the IDP caseload.* Based on a ranking scale, the three priority needs across the caseload are Food, Health (medical needs) and Emergency Shelter.