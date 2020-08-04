IOM Sudan - Displacement Tracking Matrix, Emergency Event Tracking: Al Idia, West Kordofan, Update I: 4 August 2020

The DTM Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed to track sudden displacement and population movements, provide more frequent updates on the scale of displacement and quantify the aected population when needed. As a subcomponent of the new Mobility Tracking methodology in Sudan (Round one), and activated on a need basis, EET utilises a broad network of key informants to capture best estimates of the aected population presence per location – a useful tool for humanitarian response planning and design.

Event Overview

DTM teams activated EET to monitor the displacement of individuals aected by the recent violent clashes occurring between Massyira and Hamar tribes in West Kordofan in June - July 2020. The rst EET update estimates a total of 4,429 individuals (808 households) situated across seven sites of displacement in Al Idia locality, having arrived from three locations of origin in Al Idia and Babanusa locality. At present, majority of displaced households (52%) are gathering in open areas, whilst 47 per cent are seeking shelter and refuge with host communities. At least 359 individuals (8%) report additional vulnerabilities in need of assistance and support.